abrdn plc Boosts Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 231.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GDS by 33.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GDS by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $350.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

