abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4,336.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after acquiring an additional 654,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

