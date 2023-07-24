abrdn plc Buys 841 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.03.

DPZ opened at $385.44 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $417.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.90 and its 200 day moving average is $328.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.32%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

