abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,799 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.67%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

