abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,599.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 201,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 169.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 215,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

