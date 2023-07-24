abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in F5 by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,088 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in F5 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.79.

Shares of FFIV opened at $148.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

