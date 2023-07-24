abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,891,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $79.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

