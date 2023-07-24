abrdn plc Has $3.39 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $103.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

