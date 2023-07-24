abrdn plc Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 8.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Datadog by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Datadog by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 922,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,272,373. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $109.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

