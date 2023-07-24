abrdn plc Has $3.55 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after buying an additional 1,547,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

