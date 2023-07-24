abrdn plc Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $144,189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $44,363,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 183,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,303,271 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.8 %

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $195.59 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.