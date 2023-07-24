abrdn plc Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $95.03 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,389 shares of company stock worth $1,428,440. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

