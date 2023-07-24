abrdn plc Has $4.48 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,921 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 253.9% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,030.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.