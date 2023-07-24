abrdn plc Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $102.56 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 854.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

