abrdn plc Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $200.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

