abrdn plc Has $4.80 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 123.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $844.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $792.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $720.61. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $389.83 and a 12 month high of $860.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

