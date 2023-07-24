abrdn plc Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 40,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $194.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.26 and its 200-day moving average is $181.78. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

