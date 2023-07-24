abrdn plc Has $5.09 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,645,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap-on Price Performance
Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $275.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.72 and a 200 day moving average of $255.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,532 shares of company stock valued at $16,062,965 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
