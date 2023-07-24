abrdn plc Has $5.37 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $137.86 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.91.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.