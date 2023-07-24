abrdn plc Has $5 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,605,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $149.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

