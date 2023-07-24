abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after purchasing an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,450.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 778,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,412,000 after purchasing an additional 728,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.07, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,250,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

