abrdn plc Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

