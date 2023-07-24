abrdn plc Lowers Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after acquiring an additional 364,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MarketAxess by 910.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 254,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 143,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,896,000 after purchasing an additional 122,434 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $270.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.