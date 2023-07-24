abrdn plc Purchases 17,513 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $24,734,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $150.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of -232.15, a PEG ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

