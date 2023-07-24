abrdn plc Purchases 34,742 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

