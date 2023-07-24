abrdn plc Purchases 384 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

