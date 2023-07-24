abrdn plc Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,815,000 after purchasing an additional 541,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,169,000 after purchasing an additional 271,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Evergy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.56 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.