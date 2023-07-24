abrdn plc Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on GRMN shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

NYSE GRMN opened at $105.97 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

