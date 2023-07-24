abrdn plc Sells 185 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

