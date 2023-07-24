abrdn plc Sells 2,888 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.15.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $237.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.10.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.