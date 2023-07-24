abrdn plc Sells 4,365 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

