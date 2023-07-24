abrdn plc Sells 52,973 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,973 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coursera were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,106,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,202,000 after purchasing an additional 176,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 241,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coursera by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,927,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE COUR opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,296,584 shares in the company, valued at $101,276,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coursera news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $871,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,081,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,138,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,296,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,844 shares of company stock worth $10,664,089. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.