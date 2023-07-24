abrdn plc Sells 7,676 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $26.09 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

