abrdn plc Sells 991 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

