abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,792 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $88.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

