abrdn plc Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $119.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.