abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,856 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.24. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $98.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,193 shares of company stock worth $450,699 and sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

