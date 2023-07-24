Access Financial Services Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 43,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 105.1% during the first quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 61,332 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $343.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.15.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

