Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 885 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

