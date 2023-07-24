Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

