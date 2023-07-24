Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 533.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $28.70 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup cut their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

