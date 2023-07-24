Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

