Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

