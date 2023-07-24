Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

