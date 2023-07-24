Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 674,713 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 61,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Baker Chad R increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 134,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 647,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.