American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after buying an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.43.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $184.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.45. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

