American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $148.82 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.13.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.