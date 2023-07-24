Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,820.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

