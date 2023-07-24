Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 161 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 206.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,172,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,460 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,154,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,471,000 after acquiring an additional 79,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 401,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 991,540 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

