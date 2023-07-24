Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 356 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICF opened at $57.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.